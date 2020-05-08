Menu

Europe holds low-key V-E Day commemorations due to virus

Peter Byrne/AP
The residents of Cambrian Road in Chester dress up in 1945 clothing and have a social distancing tea party to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Friday May 8, 2020. Although large-scale public events are unable to go ahead because of coronavirus restrictions, tributes will be paid by politicians and members of the royal family, as well as through a host of other events as the nation remembers those who fought and died in World War II. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 14:13:59-04

LONDON (AP) — Europe is marking the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces following six years of war in a low-key fashion as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns.

Instead of the big celebrations that had been planned, people across Europe have been asked to mark Friday's anniversary in private.

Queen Elizabeth II will lead the tributes in the U.K. to mark the anniversary with a broadcast to the nation Friday night.

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited the statue of General Charles de Gaulle in Paris and attended a commemoration ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other high-ranking officials also laid a wreath in Berlin.

