The final episodes of “The Last Dance” have aired, yet ESPN has one more program to show about the Chicago Bulls’ sixth championship.

ESPN will show “Game 6: The Movie” on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT, following a rebroadcast of episodes nine and 10 of “The Last Dance.”

The game will feature game footage captured by five NBA Entertainment cameras.

It marks the first time that the game has been available to watch in high-definition.