Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

ESPN Films pushes up release date of three documentaries thanks to popularity of 'The Last Dance'

items.[0].image.alt
ASSOCIATED PRESS
This is the logo for ESPN. Major league baseball and ESPN reached a settlement Monday Dec. 6, 1999, hours before they were to go to trial over the cable network&#39;s placement of late-season Sunday night games. (AP Graphic/ESPN)
ESPN Films pushes up release date of three documentaries thanks to popularity of "The Last Dance"
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 17:13:23-04

The next couple of Sundays is about to get a whole lot sweeter for sports fans.

With the popularity of the documentary "The Last Dance," ESPN Films announced they would release more documentaries sooner rather than later as sports fans sit at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In the press release , Vice President & Executive Producer, ESPN Films and Original Content Libby Geist said the reason the sports network pushed up the airing of the docs was because "it's what sports fans so need right now."

"Moving up these films is no easy task, but it's worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together," Geist said in the press release. "It's a mix of fascinating topics, compelling characters, and some of the absolute best storytelling our team has cranked out. The whole ESPN Films team is working hard to entertain fans while we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction while we go through these hard times."

The first doc scheduled to air will be part one of the two-part film, "LANCE," which follows Lance Armstrong's dramatic rise and fall in the cycling world. It will air on May 24. Part two will air May 31.

The next documentary on the menu is "Be Water," which is about martial art star Bruce Lee. That is slated to air on June 7.

On June 14, the doc "Long Gone Summer" will hit the airwaves on June 14. This documentary is about Sammy Sosa's and Mark McGwire's home run chase during the 1998 MLB season.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.