Escaped convict Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

Casey White, an Alabama inmate who escaped prison with the help of a corrections officer and led law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt, was charged in murdering Vicky White, CNN reported.

Authorities said Vicky White was found dead inside a car in Evansville, Indiana. Despite having the same last name, the two are unrelated, but authorities said they had a “jailhouse romance.”

Officials said Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“The Felony Murder indictment alleges that during the course of and in furtherance of committing Escape in the First Degree, White caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot to the head,” Chris Connolly Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said in a news release to CNN on Tuesday.