Epstein frequented Harvard, had own office, report finds

New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP
FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A report released Friday, May 1, 2020, by Harvard University found that Epstein visited its campus more than 40 times after his 2008 sex crimes conviction and was given his own office. The school accepted $9 million from Epstein before his conviction but barred additional donations after that. Epstein was found unresponsive in a New York jail cell on Aug. 10, 2019, and was pronounced dead in a hospital that day. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 18:22:35-04

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A review of Harvard University's ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein found that he visited the school's campus more than 40 times after his 2008 sex crimes conviction and was given his own office.

The report found that while top Harvard leaders sought to cut ties with Epstein after 2008, he maintained close ties with Martin Nowak, a math professor and director of a research group Epstein helped establish.

The report accuses Nowak of circumventing Harvard security processes to give Epstein access to his program's building, among other alleged misconduct.

The university says it has placed Nowak on paid leave. A message was left with the professor.

