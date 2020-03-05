EPA releases list of approved disinfectants to use against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Americans are preparing for the spread of the novel coronavirus in the United States, but not all products will effectively protect you against the deadly virus.

Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency released a six-page list of disinfectant products that it says have qualified for use against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

Below is the list of EPA-approved disinfectants.

The EPA says coronaviruses are one of the easiest types of viruses to kill with the appropriate disinfectants, because they’re “enveloped” viruses.

The EPA strongly recommends following the labels on the products. If the directions for use list different contact times or dilutions, officials say to use the longest contact time or most concentrated solution.

“There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans,” said Wheeler. “EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Note: Officials say there may be additional disinfectants added to the list. Click here for updates.