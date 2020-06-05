Entire emergency response team resigns in support of 2 suspended Buffalo officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The entire force of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response Team has resigned as of Friday afternoon in support of the two officers who were suspended without pay following an incident in Niagara Square on Thursday.

Just after curfew, 75-year-old Martin Gugino was shoved by officers, causing him to fall to the ground. Gugino is listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The 57 officers have not resigned from the department and will keep their jobs. They have only resigned from their roles on the Emergency Response Team.

A Buffalo PBA representative tells WKBW anchor Hannah Buehler "these officers were simply following orders given by DPC Joe Gramaglia to clear the Square."

THREAD: I am told it is the ENTIRE Emergency Reaponse team. The Union tells me it fully understands their “disgust” “These officers were simply following orders given by DPC Joe Gramaglia to clear the Square” @wkbw — Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) June 5, 2020

It is unclear how the department intends to fill the role of this team in future protests.

In addition to the suspension, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn's office is also investigating the incident and will determine whether the two suspended officers will be charged.

This story was originally published by Megan Erbacher at WKBW.