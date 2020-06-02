England allows Floyd justice messages by players in games

English Premier League players are able to show solidarity with the George Floyd justice campaign during games without facing sanctions.

The Football Association has endorsed FIFA's new stance that common sense would be applied when assessing the context of on-field messages on players' equipment.

The laws of the game prohibit "any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images."

ut the English FA has given the green light for players using games to protest against social and racial inequality.

The Premier League is due to resume on June 17.