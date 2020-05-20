Engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 9,000 jobs as aviation reels

LONDON (AP) — Engine maker Rolls-Royce has announced plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company employs 52,000 people overall, and it is not immediately clear where the cuts will fall.

The reorganization will lead to cuts resulting in some 700 million pounds ($856 million) in savings with an overall aim of 1.3 billion pounds in annual savings.

The plane makers that the company supplies are cutting jobs and predicting lasting damage to the aviation sector.

Rolls-Royce's CEO, Warren East, issued this statement: