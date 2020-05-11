Menu

Ben Margot/AP
A masked man walks in the Tesla plant parking lot Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Elon Musk restarting Tesla factory in California, violating government orders
Posted at 2:24 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-11 17:46:11-04

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.

In the afternoon tweet, Musk said he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody.

Photos taken of the electric car factory in Fremont showed a parking lot nearly full of employee vehicles on Monday and semis were seen driving off loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown.

The plant employs about 10,000 workers and had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Alameda County Health Department has deemed the facility a nonessential business, which Tesla is fighting.

The reopening of the plant comes two days after Tesla sued the health department seeking to overturn its order. Musk also threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state to Texas or Nevada.

In a statement Saturday, the health department says it has been working with Tesla to develop a safety plan.

