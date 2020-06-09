Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25, guests required to wear masks, use stairs only

Guests will get to visit one of the world's most famous landmarks after it was closed due to COVID-19.

The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen June 25, and guests 11 years or older will be required to wear masks.

The tower had been closed since March.

On its website, officials said in a statement that as a safety protocol, guests would only be allowed to use stairs for the first and second floors.

Officials added that the elevators and the top floor of the tower would remain closed for the time being.

"As the situation evolves, the lifts taking our visitors to the second floor can be quickly put back into service under appropriate conditions, with a minimal number of people on-board," officials said in the statement. "The top-level remains closed for now since the lifts taking visitors from second to the top floor are small. It might re-open during the summer."

A re-opening date for the online ticket office has not been made available.