Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25, guests required to wear masks, use stairs only

items.[0].image.alt
2017 Getty Images
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
A general view of the Eiffel Tower during the Ryder Cup 2018 Eiffel Tower Stunt on October 17, 2017 in Paris, France.
Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25, guests required to wear masks, use stairs only
Posted at 1:16 PM, Jun 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-09 16:17:27-04

Guests will get to visit one of the world's most famous landmarks after it was closed due to COVID-19.

The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen June 25, and guests 11 years or older will be required to wear masks.

The tower had been closed since March.

On its website, officials said in a statement that as a safety protocol, guests would only be allowed to use stairs for the first and second floors.

Officials added that the elevators and the top floor of the tower would remain closed for the time being.

"As the situation evolves, the lifts taking our visitors to the second floor can be quickly put back into service under appropriate conditions, with a minimal number of people on-board," officials said in the statement. "The top-level remains closed for now since the lifts taking visitors from second to the top floor are small. It might re-open during the summer."

A re-opening date for the online ticket office has not been made available.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis