Eggs, milk, sneakers? Hy-Vee opens DSW shops inside grocery stores

Certain grocery stores are opening DSW, Designer Shoe Warehouse, shop-in-shops.

Hy-Vee announced the partnership this week, saying two of their locations in the Twin Cities area have DSW displays inside with four more locations scheduled to open in the next few weeks.

The DSW shop-in-shops will allow customers to try on shoes, selecting from a variety of styles and brands. Some stores will have lockers, allowing customers to order shoes online and pick them up in Hy-Vee stores.

The shop-in-shop set-ups feature a wall of 100 shoes displaying top trends of the season. Customers can order by scanning a code on the shoes, and having them delivered to their home or store.

“By combining in-store and online shopping experiences together with DSW, we are able to meet the unique needs of every shopper and make the shopping experience — whether in-store, online or both, seamless,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, president and CEO.

Hy-Vee told CNN they plan on having more than 2,000 shoes in each DSW in-store location.

Hy-Vee has more than 270 stores across eight states, and says they plan to open more DSW shop-in-shops in each state they have stores.

