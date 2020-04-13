Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Sunday night after one person killed was in Walthall County, two were killed in Lawrence County and three were killed in Jefferson Davis County.

All three counties are more than an hour’s drive south of Jackson, near the Louisiana state line.

The National Weather Service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather, with much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia at the highest risk.

