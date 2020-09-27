Menu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorses Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-27 14:47:56-04

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced Sunday that he is endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The actor said in a video posted on social media that he is "a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies" and he believes Biden and Harris are the best choice to lead the country.

"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, grit, kindness and respect. Being KIND & RESPECTFUL to one another will always matter," Johnson wrote in his endorsement post.

This is the actor's first ever public presidential endorsement.

