Dunkin' unveils spicy new treat just in time for Halloween

A new spicy donut by Dunkin’ is sure to be hot.

On Wednesday, Dunkin’ unveiled its latest creation - the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut.

The sweet treat is a yeast donut ring that's topped with a strawberry-flavored icing that features a blend of cayenne and ghost pepper and comes with red sanding sugar for a sizzling look.

“Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we’re excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day,” Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’ said in the press release.

The spicy ghost pepper donut is available beginning Wednesday until December for a limited time at participating locations.