Dunkin' is offering free coffee and donuts in August

It’s August and Dunkin’ Donuts is perking up the summer with free coffee on Mondays and free donuts on Fridays.

The offers are available to DD Perks members, the chain’s loyalty program .

On August 3, 10 and 17, DD Perks members get a free medium cup of hot or iced coffee with the purchase of a food item.

End the week on a sweet note by grabbing a free donut on August 7, 14 and 21 with the purchase of any beverage.

“Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Senior Vice President, Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing.