Dunkin' closing 450 locations nationwide inside Speedway gas stations

Famed doughnut restaurant Dunkin' will close 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

The locations slated to close are at Speedway locations across the US.

The Dunkin locations in Speedway gas stations represent .5% of the company’s footprint.

"By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience," Dunkin' said in a statement. We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas, and military installations. Dunkin’ is well positioned to compete across the country and continues to be recognized as America’s most-loved beverage-led, on-the-go brand.”

There are 12,900 Dunkin' locations, all of which are franchised owned.

