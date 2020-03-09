Dublin and other cities cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades amid COVID-19 outbreak

DUBLIN, Ireland – St. Patrick’s Day is normally associated with large crowds of green, but celebrations may be a bit muted this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Cities are beginning to cancel their St. Paddy’s Day parades in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Dublin is canceling its annual parade, which is the largest in Ireland, the Irish Times and broadcaster RTÉ report. The country’s second largest parade, in Cork, has also been canceled.

The country’s minister for health, Simon Harris, told RTÉ that there is a moderate-to-high risk that Ireland will follow a pattern seen in other European countries with regard to virus, like Italy, France and Germany, which have seen thousands of cases of COVID-19.

As of Monday, there have been 21 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ireland.

The City of San Francisco has also canceled its St. Paddy’s Day parade out of an abundance of caution due to the virus, KGO and KPIX report.

Parades could be dangerous events to attend, because COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

People who are at high risk of contracting the disease, older adults and those with medical conditions, are specifically advised to avoid crowds as much as possible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like COVID-19. Those include:

· Avoiding close contact with people who are sick