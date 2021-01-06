Drones becoming more trendy in construction industry

TAMPA, Fla. — The construction industry is ushering in a new line of equipment this new year. It’s not a bulldozer or backhoe, it’s a drone.

InVision Advisors have had their drones for about 18 months. They say it’s a game-changer when it comes to doing their job efficiently and safely.

“It keeps me off of a lot of ladders, off of a lot of roofs,” said Jonathon Moore, with InVision Advisors.

Moore has been working on construction sites for the past 30 years. He never thought he’d need a pilot’s license, then he discovered the value of the drone.

“They’ve become a tool in the construction industry, allows us to get into a lot of places that are hard to inspect, up high where scaffolding, ladders can’t reach,” said Moore.

Whether it’s investigating a leaky roof or scouting out an entire complex of buildings for future renovation, Moore said drones are saving time and money.

“It would be impossible in one day to get ladders and scaffolding upon seven roofs but with a drone, we were able to access seven roofs in an eight-hour period,” said Moore.

He’s even brought the areal acrobatics to inside projects, like the Tampa Theater.

“Look at the walls, look at the ceiling while we are up there, make sure everything is to standard,” said Moore.

Maybe most importantly, Moore said drones are providing social distance during the pandemic.

“We want to minimize our exposure to the construction workers,” said Moore.

He predicts in just a few years 90 percent of constriction jobs will include a drone.

He’s proud to be at the forefront.

“It’s just a no-brainer you have to have this kind of access,” said Moore.

For more information on InVision Advisors, go to invisionadvisors.com.

This story was first published by Robert Boyd at WFTS in Tampa Bay, Florida.