Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Driver runs over protester at George Floyd protest in Denver

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7 photojournalist Leah Schwartz
Hundreds are people are seen blocking Lincoln Street at E. 10th Ave. as they march against the direction of traffic near downtown Denver protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Driver runs over protester at George Floyd protest in Denver
Posted at 8:15 PM, May 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-28 23:15:24-04

Protesters in Denver took to the streets to march against police and the death of George Floyd on Thursday, which led to several violence encounters.

In the midst of Thursday’s protest in Denver, a protester was run over by a car speeding through the protests. The incident was captured by a witness, Annabel Escobar, who posted the video on social media.

After the protester was run over, dozens of others chased after the vehicle.

It is unclear based on the video on what led to the incident.

There is no word on the condition of the protester.

The Denver protest was among dozens that took place nationally, as demonstrators call on the arrest of the officers involved in Monday's incident.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.