Driver intentionally hits officer in Arizona before crashing

Peoria, Arizona, police say an officer was run over and the vehicle fled the scene before crashing.

Officials say the officer was "out with a suspicious vehicle" in a parking lot of a Ross store.

The driver then reportedly intentionally ran the officer over. The officer now has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was pursued by others into Glendale where vehicle crashed into what appeared to be a large for sale sign.

Watch video from the scene below:

Officials did not give any information on potential injuries to anyone inside the vehicle.