Driver intentionally hits officer in Arizona before crashing

Pursuit ends in crash near Loop-101 and Glendale Ave.
Driver intentionally hits officer in Arizona before crashing
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jun 13, 2020
Peoria, Arizona, police say an officer was run over and the vehicle fled the scene before crashing.

Officials say the officer was "out with a suspicious vehicle" in a parking lot of a Ross store.

The driver then reportedly intentionally ran the officer over. The officer now has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was pursued by others into Glendale where vehicle crashed into what appeared to be a large for sale sign.

Watch video from the scene below:

Officials did not give any information on potential injuries to anyone inside the vehicle.

This article was written by KNXV.

