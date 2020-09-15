Menu

Drew Barrymore launches new talk show

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Drew Barrymore attends The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraiser on Nov. 12, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 21:09:08-04

Actress Drew Barrymore is now a television talk show host.

On Monday, "The Drew Barrymore Show" debuted on CBS, with featured guests former "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

According to CNN, Diaz appeared as a hologram.

Adam Sandler was also a guest.

The premiere included an introduction of the new segment “Drew’s News,” cooking with Chef Haile Thomas, Islander Lively Bowl, and revealing a surprise backyard makeover for essential workers in the piece "Designed by Drew," and debuting "The Goodbye," the talk show's website said.

Her show, retrofitted for the COVID-19 era, is shot in New York, where she also lives with her two daughters, the Associated Press reported.

