Musician Dr. Dre is reportedly hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, TMZ first reported.

Dr. Dre was in Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday, TMZ reported. The 55-year-old artist reportedly was hospitalized on Monday.

TMZ reported that Dr. Dre is lucid and stable, but is undergoing tests.

Dr. Dre confirmed the reports on Tuesday.