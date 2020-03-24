Menu

Dow Jones sees record jump on Tuesday amid roller coaster month

Posted: 1:07 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 16:07:27-04
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been on a wild ride in recent weeks, with record drops and record gains becoming the norm. On Tuesday, the market had another record day.

On Tuesday, the index gained more than 2,000 points for the first time in the history of the index, climbing back above 20,000 points to finish the day at 20,685.

Overall, the Dow has lost about 8,000 points in the last six weeks.

A number of companies that have seen massive losses in the last six weeks regained some ground on Tuesday, including Disney, Boeing, America Express and Visa. It was a better day for oil, which has been hard hit in recent weeks. Chevron shares jumped 18% on Tuesday.

