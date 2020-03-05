Dow Jones Industrial Average currently down more than 1,100 points

As COVID-19, better known as coronavirus, continues to spread in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average took a nosedive on Thursday.

Minutes ahead of its close, the Dow was down more than 1,100 points.

Thursday's losses come after a few days of wins for the stock market. Bolstered by a surprise cut in interest rates by the Fed, the stock market peaked at 27,000 points at midday Wednesday.

As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the down had dipped back down under the 26,000 threshold.

This story is breaking and will be updated.