Dow Jones has 2nd straight day of gains

Posted: 1:09 PM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 16:20:29-04
Bebeto Matthews/AP
This photo shows the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, in New York. NYSE resumed trading hours after trading halted late Wednesday morning because of technical trouble. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
One day after a record gain at the (virtual) New York Stock Exchange, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a more modest day of gains, giving hopes to a shaken stock market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 496 points on Tuesday, a gain of 2.39 percent over yesterday's close. The Dow closed at 21,200 points, which is still a far cry from last month, when the Dow was over 29,000.

Despite two days of gains, the Dow is still down for the week, thanks to a massive sell off on Monday, which was the second-worst day in the Dow's history. Monday also marked the largest single-day point drop as the market lost 3,000 points.

Monday's losses were fueled in large part due to the uncertainty on whether a government stimulus bill would be approved after Democrats protested some of the provisions set forth by Senate Republicans.

On Tuesday, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said a bill was close to being in agreement. By early Wednesday morning, Schumer and his Republican counterpart, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, jointly announced a bi-partisan agreement was reached, in hopes of sparing the US from an economic depression amid the spread of coronavirus.

