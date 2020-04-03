Menu

Dow Jones closes another down week amid sour job numbers

Posted: 1:09 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 16:09:00-04
Stocks fell again on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its third down week in the last four. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq were each down more than 2.5%. Earlier, the government reported that more than 700,000 jobs were lost last month, the latest of what is sure to be many grim indicators of the economic toll of the coronavirus outbreak.

Indexes initially held steady following the jobs report, but they turned to losses after energy stocks gave up early gains. The losses accelerated after New York announced its biggest daily jump yet in deaths due to the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones has lost more than 8,000 points from February from a high of 29,500.

