Dow Jones bounces back on Tuesday, but not enough to makeup for Monday's losses

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered on Tuesday, closing up 1,163 points as oil stocks bounced back after a turbulent Monday.

Although the coronavirus was likely a major factor in Monday's record point drop, oil stocks also tumbled on Monday as a feud between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil prices led to the plummet. Many of those same stocks saw a recovery on Tuesday.

The Dow lost a record 2,000 points on Monday.

Still, the Dow has lost ground over the last several weeks. The market has lost 4,500 points from last month, or roughly 15% of its value.

The Dow's Tuesday resurgence came despite coronavirus figures jumping nationwide. More than 700 cases have been reported nationwide, with 28 fatalities.