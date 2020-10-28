Dow falls about 700 points in early trading on Wednesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk about 700 points in early trading on Wednesday morning, mirroring drops in European markets.

As of about 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, the Dow was down 696 points — a drop of about 2.5%.

U.S. stocks recorded historic losses in February and March, fueled by shutdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, since the shutdowns, U.S. markets have recovered to nearly the levels that were at prior to the pandemic.

Despite stock recoveries, other important economic measuring sticks like unemployment remain historically high.

Recent losses come as COVID-19 cases spike again across the country. Health experts warn that the U.S. is at a perilous point in the pandemic with rising hospital and death rates ahead of winter months.