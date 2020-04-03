DoorDash driver caught on camera drinking from customer's beverage before delivery in Ohio

A DoorDash employee was removed from the app after a home security camera caught him drinking out of a customer’s beverage just before he delivered it in Lakewood, Ohio.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, the DoorDash delivery driver arrived at the home with a bag of food and a fountain drink.

The video captures the man taking off the beverage’s lid, taking a sip from it, returning the lid and continuing up the stairs to deliver the order.

The customer informed DoorDash, who immediately removed the man from their services.

"We take the safety and health of our community seriously, and do not tolerate any form of inappropriate behavior on the platform. We have since taken appropriate actions, including deactivating the Dasher from our platform for failing to follow our code of conduct and we have refunded the customer fully for their order," a spokesperson for DoorDash said.

No charges have been filed against the DoorDash driver at this time.

You can read what DoorDash is doing to ensure the safety and well-being of customers and Dashers durng the COVID-19 pandemic here.