Doorbell video captures woman giving birth in Florida birthing center parking lot

MARGATE, Fla. — A South Florida woman just couldn't wait to have her baby.

Susan Anderson and her husband, Joseph, had almost made it inside Natural BirthWorks in Margate last Friday when baby Julia decided to meet the world early.

Doorbell video shared by owner Gelena Hinkley showed the moment of birth.

Video shows the mother crouching over in the parking lot while midwife Sandy Lobaina stands behind her.

Anderson screamed just as two police officers, who happened to be in the area at the time, walked up to her.

"She's OK," Lobaina said. "I'm the midwife. She's here to have the baby."

Anderson let out a big scream and Lobaina caught the baby as the officers watched in disbelief.

After Julia's birth, Anderson was helped into the medical center by the child's father and Lobaina.

In the video Hinkley ran into the frame just moments after the birth — but not fast enough.

"Un-freaking-believable," Hinkley said, seemingly disappointed she missed the party.

"What was going through my mind was, 'Get in the tub. Get in the tub.' Because I just wanted that relief," Anderson said.

Lobaina said she has some crazy births before, but this was a first.

"Babies sometimes come really quick…and you just got to be quick, put your gloves on and just go," Lobaina said.

Although Hinkley missed all the action, she's seen the video and has a good sense of humor.

"It was the best handoff ever," she said.

