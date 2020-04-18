DoorDash plagued by outages Friday night

With many restaurants operating as carryout or delivery only, DoorDash said on Friday night it has experienced an outage of service.

Thousands of DoorDash customers and drivers have tweeted the company. Some customers are saying that they are unable to order using the platform. Some drivers are saying that they are unable to complete the order process.

"We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform," DoorDash said at 8:19 p.m. ET. "Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience."

Based on the tweets, the outage has affected customers nationwide.

I delivered the food but couldn’t compete the delivery because the app crashed. I now have to sit here by customers house until the app is back up so I can get paid. — Gary Miles (@GaryAllenMiles) April 18, 2020