DoorDash plagued by outages Friday night

AP
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, the DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone in New York. Some app-based delivery companies have announced hiring sprees to cope with a surge in orders from millions of people stuck at home. DoorDash has launched a "priority access program" to help laid off restaurant employees sign up for delivery work. (AP Photo, File)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 20:52:24-04

With many restaurants operating as carryout or delivery only, DoorDash said on Friday night it has experienced an outage of service.

Thousands of DoorDash customers and drivers have tweeted the company. Some customers are saying that they are unable to order using the platform. Some drivers are saying that they are unable to complete the order process.

"We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform," DoorDash said at 8:19 p.m. ET. "Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience."

Based on the tweets, the outage has affected customers nationwide.

