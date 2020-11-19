Don't worry. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will look normal

When the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived in New York City, some thought the tree was a perfect metaphor for 2020. But just like your 7-foot spruce in your living room, the Rockefeller Center tree just needs a little fluffing.

"Wow, you all must look great right after a two-day drive, huh? Just wait until I get my lights on! See you on December 2!" Rockefeller Center tweeted.

The 75-foot Norway spruce arrived at New York City’s Rockefeller Center on Monday to serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees. The tree was trucked in Saturday morning and lifted into place by a crane.

The tree will be decorated over the coming weeks. It was donated by Al Dick of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta in central New York.

NBC says it's broadcasting the tree-lighting at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. No in-person spectators will be allowed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has spurred the cancellation of other New York holiday customs including the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.