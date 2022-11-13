Watch Now
Dolly Parton receives $100M Courage and Civility Award from Jeff Bezos

Jonathan Short/Jonathan Short/Invision/AP
U.S singer Dolly Parton performs at Glastonbury music festival, England, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Thousands of music fans have arrived for the festival to see headliners Arcade Fire, Metallica and Kasabian. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 12:46:30-05

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) — The country legend is the latest recipient of Jeff Bezos' courage and civility award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's vaccine research efforts, used to help fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

"They can give it all to their own charity," he said last year. "Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them."

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation, and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

