Doctors say Trump could be 'discharged as early as tomorrow'

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump's hospitalization has stretched into a third day as he and his health team sought to clarify contradictory statements and confusion from the day before that raised questions about the seriousness of his fight with COVID-19.

Dr. Sean Conley told reporters that Thursday into Friday morning, Trump was doing well and only had mild symptoms, with his oxygen levels in the high 90s.

Dr. Conley added that Trump had a high fever Friday morning and his oxygen saturation dipped below 94%, which prompted the move to Walter Reed.

"Given these developments, I was concerned for progression of the on this," Dr. Conley said. "I recommended that we try some supplemental oxygen to see how he would respond. He was adamant that he did not need it, he was not short of breath. He was tired and had the fever and that was about it. After one minute when only two leaders, his levels were back over 95%. He stayed on that for about one hour maybe and was off and gone. Later that day, when the team was at the bedside, the President had been out of bed and moving about with only mild. Despite this, everyone agreed the best course of action was to move to Walter Reed for evaluation and monitoring."

Dr. Sean Dooley added that Trump's vital signs are stable, he remains on room air, and he is not complaining of shortness of breath.

"He is ambulating himself without limitation or disability," Dr. Dooley said. "Our monitoring of his cardiac, liver, and kidney function demonstrates normal findings or improving findings."

Dr. Brian Garibaldi stated that the President completed his second dose of Remdesivir Saturday night and he has not had any side effects. Dr. Garibaldi said they are continuing their five-day course in response to "transient low oxygen levels."

"We initiated Dexamethasone and he received his first dose yesterday," Dr. Garibaldi said. "Our plan is to continue that for the time being. Today he has been up and around and our plan is to have him eat and drink and be up out of bed as much as possible, and if he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we plan for discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House where he can continue his treatment course."

Trump's chief of staff said Saturday that the president faces "critical" coming days after a "very concerning" period in his fight against COVID-19 at a military hospital, in contrast to a rosier assessment from Trump's doctors.

Trump offered his own assessment of his status Saturday evening in a video from his hospital suite, saying he was feeling better and hoped to "be back soon."