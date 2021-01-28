Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Doctor shot, killed pediatrician before killing himself during hostage situation at Austin clinic

items.[0].image.alt
CNN
Austin shooting hostage situation
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 08:36:48-05

AUSTIN, Texas — Police in Texas say a doctor with a terminal cancer diagnosis killed a pediatrician and then himself after taking several hostages at a clinic where he did not work.

According to local police, Dr. Bharat Narumanchi killed Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson at an Austin clinic on Tuesday.

Police say four adult hostages were either let go or escaped, and they were not harmed.

No children were there at the time.

Police say Narumanchi had applied for a volunteer position at the clinic a week ago and was declined, but he had no other known connection to Dodson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.