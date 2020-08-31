Disney's Polynesian Village Resort to reopen in summer 2021

Walt Disney World is not reopening its Polynesian Village Resort until next summer.

"Due to ongoing refurbishments at the Great Ceremonial House, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will remain closed until summer 2021," the company said on the resort's website. "The monorail service to this resort will be temporarily suspended beginning in early October 2020."

The Beach Club Resort and BoardWalk Inn will remain closed "until further notice," the company added.

"Given the current situation, there are some Disney Resort hotels and other areas that are not, as of this time, being scheduled for reopening yet," the company said on its website. "We will continue to evaluate the situation and reopen more locations when the environment is right to do so."

According to Yahoo! the resort's reopening had been pushed several times: in June, it was announced it would reopen on Aug. 12; in July, it was said it would reopen on Oct. 4.

Disney's resorts closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have since reopened.