Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party amid COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Stroshane/Disney
Eerie lighting, fall decor, and Mickey Mouse-shaped Jack-O-Lanterns set the stage at Magic Kingdom for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. The family-friendly after-hours event offers trick-or-treating, meet and greets with favorite characters in costume, plus the must-see Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade and Happy HalloWishes fireworks display. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special ticket event and takes place on select nights each fall at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party amid COVID-19 pandemic
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 15:24:30-04

Walt Disney World has announced that the 2020 'Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' at Magic Kingdom is canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Poor Jack Skellington, but at least there's Christmas, right? Well, maybe.

Looking even further ahead, Disney said they are monitoring conditions for 'Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party' and the 'EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays,' including the Candlelight Procession. A decision on those events will be made later.

Disney hopes to open the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11, followed by Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15, but with new safety guidelines and limited crowds.

The theme park will require employees and guests to wear masks and get temperature checks at park entrances.

In order to keep capacity down, guests will need to make a reservation for park entry in advance. Disney will reveal how to do this in the coming weeks.

There will be no parades, fireworks, or any activity that creates crowds for the foreseeable future.

WPTV's Victoria Lewis was first to report this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson