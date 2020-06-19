Disney World cancels Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party amid COVID-19 pandemic

Walt Disney World has announced that the 2020 'Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' at Magic Kingdom is canceled amid coronavirus concerns.

Poor Jack Skellington, but at least there's Christmas, right? Well, maybe.

Looking even further ahead, Disney said they are monitoring conditions for 'Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party' and the 'EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays,' including the Candlelight Procession. A decision on those events will be made later.

Disney hopes to open the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks on July 11, followed by Hollywood Studios and Epcot on July 15, but with new safety guidelines and limited crowds.

The theme park will require employees and guests to wear masks and get temperature checks at park entrances.

In order to keep capacity down, guests will need to make a reservation for park entry in advance. Disney will reveal how to do this in the coming weeks.

There will be no parades, fireworks, or any activity that creates crowds for the foreseeable future.

WPTV's Victoria Lewis was first to report this story.