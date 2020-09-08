Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Disney cancels Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
John Raoux/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020, file photo, the road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Two more unions have reached agreements with Walt Disney World over furloughs caused by the theme park resort's closure during the new coronavirus outbreak. The agreements reached late Friday, April 10, apply to security guards and workers involved in facilities and operations. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Disney cancels Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Candlelight Processional at EPCOT
Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-08 14:54:53-04

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue through the rest of the 2020 calendar year, and possibly beyond, Disney announced it is calling off some of its popular holiday traditions this winter.

Disney said on its park blog that Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at EPCOT will both be called off amid coronavirus concerns.

While Disney vows to keep its holiday spirits at the resort hotels with Christmas trees and other festive decorations, the gingerbread displays will not make a comeback this winter due to social distancing guidelines.

"We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways," Disney's communication team said in its park blog.

However, the good news for families planning to celebrate the holidays at Disney is that Santa Claus, elves, reindeer and the gingerbread men will make their usual appearances at the theme parks this holiday season.

You can click here for more information on how Disney plans to celebrate the holidays.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto at WFTS.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...