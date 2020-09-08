Disney cancels Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Candlelight Processional at EPCOT

ORLANDO, Fla. — As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue through the rest of the 2020 calendar year, and possibly beyond, Disney announced it is calling off some of its popular holiday traditions this winter.

Disney said on its park blog that Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at EPCOT will both be called off amid coronavirus concerns.

While Disney vows to keep its holiday spirits at the resort hotels with Christmas trees and other festive decorations, the gingerbread displays will not make a comeback this winter due to social distancing guidelines.

"We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways," Disney's communication team said in its park blog.

However, the good news for families planning to celebrate the holidays at Disney is that Santa Claus, elves, reindeer and the gingerbread men will make their usual appearances at the theme parks this holiday season.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto at WFTS.