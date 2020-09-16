Dismembered body parts found in suitcase brought from Louisville to Chicago area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — A Louisville man, arrested just outside of Chicago, is accused of killing a woman and putting her body parts in a suitcase to visit his family several hours away, according to multiple media outlets.

The Louisville Metro Police Department says they were able to track the homicide back to a home in their area, after getting information from investigators in Illinois.

Police in Markham, Illinois, a Chicago suburb close to the Indiana border, said the suspect's family picked up the man from a Greyhound bus stop in Chicago recently.

"He brought with him luggage two, three bags," Markham Police Chief Terry White told WBBM.

Chief White says the family claims they did not know what was in his bags, but became suspicious when the man never unpacked and allegedly kept guarding the bags.

Police say the family reported a foul odor was leaking from a suitcase. Police were called when a family member opened the suitcase while the man was out and found the body parts, according to WBBM.

"A human body part was discovered. They immediately back away and called police," Chief White said.

Officials say the suspect has been arrested. The man's identity or any charges have not been released at this time.

LMPD, Markham police and the FBI are investigating the case. The family is cooperating with investigators.