'Disgraceful,' 'insurrection'; National and international leaders react to Capitol riots

“Insurrection,” “attack on democracy,” “disgraceful,” this is how international leaders, a former president, and presidential nominee are referring to Wednesday’s violent riots in the U.S. Capitol building.

“What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States,” a statement from Senator, and former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney reads .

“It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight,” a statement from former President George Bush reads. “The violent assault on the Capitol ... was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.”

Both Romney and Bush have disagreed with President Donald Trump in previous situations, and, recently, both had released statements following the election congratulating President-elect Joe Biden.

While other Republican lawmakers have condemned the violence, they have not necessarily pointed the finger of blame at Trump.

Former President Barack Obama tweeted that "history will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation."

Meanwhile, international, leaders shared their sadness at seeing the images of violence and hopes for peace.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his country is “deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States.”

British Prime Minister Borish Johnson called them “disgraceful scenes.”

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” Johnson tweeted.

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defense called the scene "shocking and deeply sad."

"We must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching!"

