Detroit police: Man wanted for stealing car after helping owner get it unstuck

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a man who stole a car after helping the owner dig it out of the snow.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, February 15 on the city's west side.

Police say the 53-year-old victim's black Volvo S-60 was stuck in the snow in the area of Joy and Vaughn when the man approached him.

The suspect helped get the car out and then asked to be taken to a market located nearby.

Once they arrived at the market, the victim got out and went inside. Police say the suspect then went around to the driver's side, entered the vehicle, and drove away.

The car was recovered two days later on Wednesday, February 17 about a mile from the market.

This article was written by WXYZ.