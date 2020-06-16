Deputy who saved newborn's life becomes baby's godfather 1 year later

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Last year, a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy saved a newborn’s life. Now, he’s been named the baby girl’s godfather.

WCIV reports that Deputy William Kimbro pulled over a speeding driver on June 11, 2019 and that’s when he realized 12-day-old Ryleigh was choking to death inside the vehicle.

Kimbro immediately performed CPR and got the baby breathing again before passing her off to medical personnel.

The moment was caught on the officer’s body camera and ended up linking them for life.

On year after that fateful day, Ryleigh and her mother visited Kimbro at his home to ask him the big question.

Kimbro told WCIV that the baby’s mom handed him and his wife envelopes with a penny on them and she said, “you’ll need the penny” and “you’ll need to read the card out loud.”

The officer then used the penny to scratch off a card that read, “Will you be my godfather?” Kimbro says his jaw just dropped and he said “absolutely.”

Kimbro’s wife also got a card and was made Ryleigh’s godmother.

CNN contributed to this report.