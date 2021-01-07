Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Deputy national security adviser resigns after violent protests on the Capitol grounds, per reports

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger departs after President Donald Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Matthew Pottinger
Posted at 11:57 PM, Jan 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 01:57:41-05

Matt Pottinger, the Trump administration’s deputy national security adviser, resigned from the White House on Wednesday amid violent protests at the US Capitol.

CNN and Bloomberg first reported the news.

Bloomberg reported that Pottinger was among those “dismayed” at the White House over President Donald Trump’s role in in leading protests of the Electoral College count. Trump spoke to protesters outside of the White House early on Wednesday. Those protester then marched to the Capitol and stormed the complex.

Amid the protests, one person was fatally shot by police, and three others died due to medical emergencies.

Pottinger was not the only White House staffer who resigned on Wednesday. Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff who was previously the White House press secretary, resigned. CNN also reported that several other staffers resigned from the White House on Wednesday.

Pottinger joined the White House in 2019. He previously had a decorated military career serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.