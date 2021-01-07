Deputy national security adviser resigns after violent protests on the Capitol grounds, per reports

Matt Pottinger, the Trump administration’s deputy national security adviser, resigned from the White House on Wednesday amid violent protests at the US Capitol.

CNN and Bloomberg first reported the news.

Bloomberg reported that Pottinger was among those “dismayed” at the White House over President Donald Trump’s role in in leading protests of the Electoral College count. Trump spoke to protesters outside of the White House early on Wednesday. Those protester then marched to the Capitol and stormed the complex.

Amid the protests, one person was fatally shot by police, and three others died due to medical emergencies.

Pottinger was not the only White House staffer who resigned on Wednesday. Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff who was previously the White House press secretary, resigned. CNN also reported that several other staffers resigned from the White House on Wednesday.

Pottinger joined the White House in 2019. He previously had a decorated military career serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

