Deputies kill half-brother of black man found hanged in park

ROSAMOND, Calif. (AP) — The half-brother of a black man found hanged in a Southern California park has been killed by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who say he opened fire on them.

The Sheriff's Department says the man was sought for spousal assault, and he began shooting when detectives tried to stop his car Wednesday in the desert community of Rosamond.

"The Detectives observed and positively identified a male matching the suspect's description in a vehicle," Deputy James Nagao said in a statement. "Detectives followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect opened the front passenger door of the vehicle and engaged the deputies by firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun. At that time, an officer-involved shooting occurred during which the suspect was struck several times in the upper torso."

A woman, who officials said was the driver of the vehicle, had non-life-threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old girl, who was also in the car, was not injured, Deputy Nagao noted.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division, will conduct a legal analysis to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed and if the shooting was legally justified," Deputy Nagao added.

Fuller family attorney Jamon Hicks, identified the man as Terron Jammal Boone, Fuller's half-brother.

Hicks issued the following statement to E.W. Scripps on behalf of Fuller's family:

"This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County," Hicks said in the statement. "At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team don’t have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected.”

Fuller was found hanging from a tree in nearby Palmdale last week.

Officials say the death appeared to be a suicide.

Family members have disputed that.