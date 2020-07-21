Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Dept. of Agriculture warns this insect could be detrimental to Ohio's wine industry

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. State agriculture officials have added 12 counties to the quarantine list, raising the total number of counties under quarantine to 26. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Dept. of Agriculture warn's this insect could be detrimental to Ohio's wine industry
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 14:33:23-04

The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a warning about an insect that could kill wine in Ohio.

The spotted lanternfly can cause significant damage to some plants and has been seen in Pennsylvania.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the insect is fond of grape and fruit trees, hops, blueberry, oak, pine, poplar and walnut.

Adult spotted lanterflies usually eat grapevines, while nymphs eat multiple types of plants.

The insects eat stems and leaves, which can cause sap to bleed and reduce photosynthesis, which can eventually kill the plant.

Spotted lanternflies can be spotted now through November.

The insect can be identified by its red body, roughly a half-inch in size, with black stripes and white dots. Later this summer until November, the insect is in the adult moth stage. The adults are larger, roughly one inch in size, with black bodies and brightly colored wings.

The insect has not been confirmed in Ohio yet but residents who believe they have spotted one are asked to report it online or by calling 614-728-640.

For more information, click here.

WEWS' Courtney Shaw first reported this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!