Department of Health and Human Services victim of cyberattack, reports say

Posted: 9:34 AM, Mar 16, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-16 12:56:39-04
The Department of Health and Human Services experienced a cyber attack on Sunday evening, one that was designed to slow down computer systems as the agency responds to the COVID-19, pandemic, Bloomberg and ABC News report.

According to Bloomberg, the cyberattack did not slow down the agency's systems in "any meaningful way."

According to ABC News, the nature and origin of the attack remain under investigation. Bloomberg reports that officials believe the attack was the work of a "hostile foreign actor," though they have not yet found proof.

