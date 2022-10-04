Department of Education updates student debt relief plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Department of Education (ED) have updated student debt relief plans on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Qualified recipients will be able to cancel $10,000 in student debt loans and another $10,000 for those with the Pell Grant, if the borrow made less than $125,000 in either 2020 or 2021.
"As of Sept. 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans," says the Department of Education. “Borrowers with FFEL Program loans and Perkins Loans not held by ED who have applied to consolidate into the Direct Loan program prior to Sept. 29, 2022, are eligible for one-time debt relief through the Direct Loan program.”
More on the update can be read here.
