Denver officer in riot gear posts Instagram photo with the caption 'let’s start a riot'

DENVER — A Denver police officer is under an internal investigation after a photo of him and two other officers dressed in riot gear was posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “Let’s start a riot.”

A screenshot of the officer’s Instagram post was shared on Reddit Monday. Tommy McClay's Instagram account has since been removed, and the post is no longer viewable.

Denver police said the officers in the photo have been reassigned and will not be working the protests.

After the photo was shared on social media, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen ordered an internal affairs investigation into the matter, according to a statement released on Twitter from the Denver Police Department.