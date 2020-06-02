Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Denver officer in riot gear posts Instagram photo with the caption 'let’s start a riot'

items.[0].image.alt
Denver officer in riot gear posts Instagram photo with the caption 'let’s start a riot'
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 22:45:06-04

DENVER — A Denver police officer is under an internal investigation after a photo of him and two other officers dressed in riot gear was posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “Let’s start a riot.”

A screenshot of the officer’s Instagram post was shared on Reddit Monday. Tommy McClay's Instagram account has since been removed, and the post is no longer viewable.

Denver police said the officers in the photo have been reassigned and will not be working the protests.

After the photo was shared on social media, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen ordered an internal affairs investigation into the matter, according to a statement released on Twitter from the Denver Police Department.

This article was written by Robert Garrison for KMGH.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.