Democrats fail to override Trump veto on student loan policy

Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome before a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-26 20:37:05-04

House Democrats have failed to override President Donald Trump’s veto of a measure that would have reversed the Education Department’s tough policy on loan forgiveness for students misled by for-profit colleges.

The House voted 238-173 on Friday in support of the override measure, coming up short of the two-thirds majority needed to send it to the Senate. It's a victory for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose policy on student loan disputes was in jeopardy after Congress voted to reverse it in March.

It now remains in place and will take effect July 1.

The resolution would have repealed the final rules related to discharges of loans for borrower defense to loan repayment and other circumstances and prohibit reissuing similar rules in the future, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

